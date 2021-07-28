Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter to no longer provide animal control, dog catching services

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter announced Wednesday that it will no longer provide animal control services to the county.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, the funding for animal control and dog catcher services is not available after the Carter County Commission decreased the shelter’s budget.

“A select number of your commissioners voted to decrease our budget by over $70,000,” the post states. “Without proper funding the shelter does not have the funds to continue Animal Control Services.”

Anyone in the county with an animal emergency is asked to call 911.

“If you’re gonna have a service, there’s always a cost of that service,” said shelter director Shannon Posada. “Without proper funding, we just can’t provide those services.”

Earlier in July, the county commission decreased the amount of funding to the shelter by $71,163.88. Before the annual budget was approved, commissioners heard four different proposals regarding the shelter.