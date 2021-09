CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton City Council has approved an additional $25,000 to go toward the animal control budget.

According to Elizabethton City Council member Micheal Simerly, the shelter already had $125,000 to fund the shelter plus $270,000 from the county. Their total budget is now $420,000.

In addition, a new animal control officer was hired.

This will allow the shelter to once again provide animal control and dog catcher services.