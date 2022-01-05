Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter reaches full capacity for dogs

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter is at max capacity for dogs, and Director Shannon Posada says they’ve been at capacity since before Thanksgiving.

There are currently about 55 dogs in the shelter, and Posada said 35 is their real limit, but they lowered dividers within the kennels to make more room.

The shelter held a December adoption event to clear out the shelter but saw an influx of dogs right after Christmas. Posada said the recent dogs that are being turned in are not Christmas gifts, but older dogs.

“The dogs that were turned in were from sickness,” said Posada. “Some even from COVID — people in the hospital with COVID and the families just couldn’t care for the dogs. We’ve had some that have been homeless that didn’t have any place for the dogs let alone themselves.”

Posada said it is pretty typical to see more dogs turned in during the winter due to illness, but the numbers have been higher during the pandemic.

She said families face tough decisions of paying the increased electric bills or keeping their beloved pet.

“In winter, the light bills are increased, the propane has increased, the gas is increased, so it’s a higher cost higher amount in winter,” said Posada. “It’s a choice that they have to make. It’s not a choice they want to make, and they’re very upset with a lot of times when they leave here.”

However, Posada said the majority of dogs they’re seeing are strays. Even though they are at capacity, Posada said they will never turn away injured animals or animals that are a danger to the community.

While they are looking for people to adopt, they are seeking volunteers for various roles.

“We do ask for fosters; we do have some in foster,” said Posada. “We do ask for volunteers to come by and help us walk them because at capacity with a small number of staff members, it’s hard to give each one to get the attention that they actually deserve. So we have some wonderful volunteers that come by help us walk home and you know, pay close attention to them as well.”

For those interested in volunteering, Posada said to stop by the shelter, fill out a volunteer form and get on the schedule.

There are other ways community members can help. Posada said people need to take an active role with their pets to help curb the stray population. She said people need to keep their dogs from wandering and get them spayed and neutered. She also said stronger laws could help with overpopulation.

“Going forward, if we had stricter spay and neuter laws, if we had stricter, run at large, where people are just not getting a dog and turn them loose, and they’re not in a fenced-in area,” said Posada. “It’s not the dog’s fault. It’s all about how they’re taught. If they’re taught to run loose, that’s all they know to do.”

Posada said if you see any animals in trouble or injured, do not hesitate to call the shelter or animal control.

