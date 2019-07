CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This isn’t your ordinary fiesta in Elizabethton.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter wraps up their “Fido & Feline Adoption Event” today for people across the region.

According to shelter staff, the event starts at 11 a.m. today and ends at 3 p.m.

All dogs, cats, kittens and puppies will all be available for adoption for a reduced rate.