ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Animal shelter leaders in Carter County on Monday warned the public that it exceeded its capacity for dogs.

“We have too many stray dogs running at large in Carter County, TN,” the Facebook post stated.

The shelter advised dog owners to keep their dogs contained and on leashes and reminded the community that the shelter has a foster program for those who are able to help offset the shelter’s dog population as the animals await adoption.

To learn more about the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter located at 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, CLICK HERE. The shelter, according to its website, is open Monday through Friday from 12-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 423-547-6359.