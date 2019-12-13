Elizabethton business accepts clothing donations for those in need

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – With chilly temperatures expected to hang around the rest of this month, one Elizabethton business is hoping to give back to those in need and Sweetsie Treatz is calling on you to help with the cause.

The downtown business shared this photo to Facebook, asking for people to drop by any spare blankets, coats or gloves for people who are struggling during the holiday season.

https://www.facebook.com/sweetsietreatz/posts/1096606210674486

They say they’re accepting items that are either gently used or brand new.

You can stop by their business located at 438 East Elk Ave during the rest of this month to make a donation.