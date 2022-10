ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Halloween approaching, children at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton participated in a holiday-themed contest on Thursday.

The Boys and Girls Club held a storybook pumpkin contest, where kids decorated, painted or carved pumpkins based on their favorite stories or books.

Shelly Parham, CEO of the Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club, called the event a fun way to promote reading.

After the winning pumpkin was crowned, a story was read to the children.