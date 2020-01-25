Elizabethton BOE eyes improvements at T.A. Dugger Junior High School

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools are hoping to move forward with improvements for T.A. Dugger Junior High School.

The Board of Education voted this week to allow Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour to draft a letter to Elizabethton City Council to refinance school bonds and to use funds from the half-cent sales tax to tackle $1.2 million in improvements for the school.

You can watch the BOE’s meeting from this week HERE.

Officials are looking to address ADA accessible, roof improvements and work to the current gymnasium.

Elizabethton City Council will look at the proposal during their February meeting.