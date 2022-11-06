ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Betsy Band returned home on Sunday to major fanfare after competing in the state band competition.

The band competed against 20 other bands at the Tennessee Division II State Band Competition and left state champions. They also won first place for percussion, color guard and drum major.

Fire Trucks and police escorted the buses back to campus where eager fans awaited their return.

“It’s such an amazing experience,” said Regan Price, Color Guard Dance Line member. “Being able to share it with all these people, I can’t even describe the feeling it just feels good… people were stopping on the side of the road to wave at us and it was mind-blowing.”

The win was not only exciting for the students, band director Jonathan Valentine said it’s been his dream since high school to direct a marching band.

“It’s so rewarding to watch these kids perform,” said Valentine. “They’re incredible performers incredible students, incredible human beings. They’re super kind and courteous… It’s surreal. It’s a great, great experience. So I’m the lucky band director.”

The band also took home awards for Best Visual, Best Effect, Best Musical Performance and Grand Champions.