ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday afternoon, 14 bands from across the Tri-Cities gathered for the first-ever Elizabethton Classic.

Hosted by the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band and the Betsy Band Boosters, bands were judged on their music performance, visual performance and visual effects.

“Marching band is such a rewarding activity for these kids. They work [tons] of hours and they put in a lot of work and so we just want to have an opportunity to celebrate those band kids that have worked so hard,” said Jonathan Valentine, Director of Bands at Elizabethton High School.

Valentine said band competitions are celebrations that are all about the band.

“A lot of times band students, [go] to football games, and they get to perform but it’s more about the football team than it is about the band. [We] like the fact that [band] competitions are a celebration that [is] all about the band.”