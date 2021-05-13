Elizabethton band director retiring after three decades

ELIZABETHTON Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton High School’s band director got quite the sendoff on Thursday.

Perry Elliot is retiring after 30 years leading the Betsy Band.

The school held a celebration at the football stadium with band students.

Under Elliot’s direction, the Betsy Band has been a four-time Tennessee Division II state champion, three-time Bands of America Regional Finalist and Class Champion, and 10-time winner of the Tennessee Bandmaster Sweepstakes Award.

“My biggest accomplishment are my students,” Elliot said. “Knowing that I have doctors, lawyers, teachers, workers, musicians…that’s what means the most to me. Because what we’ve tried to do at Elizabethton High School is not to win championships, but win championship people.”

Elliot received several gifts, including a quilt made from band t-shirts collected over the years, a diary signed by students with notes to him, and a special ring to honor his years of service.

There will also be a plaque put up in his honor in the band room.