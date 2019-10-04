Elizabethton announces new Main Street program director

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Downtown Elizabethton is on the move.

The City of Elizabethton in conjunction with the Elizabethton Downtown Business Association announced that Courtney Washburn will be the new Main Street Program Director for the Main Street Elizabethton program.

Courtney Washburn (Courtesy: Tusculum University website)

Courtney comes to this position from Tusculum University where she served as the Assistant Director at the Center for Civic Advancement and has previously volunteered with the Johnson City Development Authority’s marketing committee.

Cathy Shoun, President of the Elizabethton Downtown Business Association, said she is excited to bringing Courtney on-board and begin the process of taking the next step for our downtown.

The two organizations also announced that an initial membership meeting will be held on Oct. 15 in order to begin the formation of the new Main Street Program.

The primary objective of the meeting will be to sign-up new members and hold an election of officers.

According to Jon Hartman, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Elizabethton, this meeting will serve as a kick-off of sorts for this new organization and will start forming the board and filling seats on the various committees.

It will be held at the Coffee Company at 5:30pm and will be open to anyone who wishes to become a member of the Main Street Elizabethton organization.

The priority of the new board and director will be to obtain accreditation with the Main Street American organization so that the Elizabethton chapter will be recognized by the State and National organizations.

The full board and the accreditation are anticipated to be in place by the beginning of the new calendar year.