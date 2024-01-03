ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — 7 Brew will hold a grand opening for its Elizabethton location on Jan. 8.

The new drive-thru coffee stand is located at 415 W Elk Ave in Elizabethton and a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening will take place at 10 a.m.

“Elizabethton is a great community, and we are thrilled to continue our growth in the area with the support of our neighbors,” Matthew Martinkovic, director of operations of 7 Brew Elizabethton said. “We look forward to getting to know and serve the great people of Elizabethton and beyond with this new location.”

7 Brew offers more than 20,000 drink combinations and serves espresso-based coffees, chillers, teas, sodas and more.

The Elizabethton 7 Brew is the fourth location in the region, alongside two stands in Johnson City and one in Kingsport.