Elephant auction in Erwin to benefit elephant sanctuary

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The third installment of elephants in downtown Erwin will be auctioned off this week, and anyone in the community to purchase them.

The Erwin Elephant Revival’s Silent Auction starts today at the Erwin town hall and lasts through November first at 4 p.M.

17 decorated elephants will be auctioned off, with all the proceeds benefiting the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Bids will start at $150. Once those elephants are sold, the fourth herd of elephants is expected to move into downtown Erwin in May 2020.

You can contact town hall for more details.