ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School is getting ready to present a “Whole New World” to Disney fans in Northeast Tennessee with its upcoming production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

The show will feature the talents of 5th through 8th graders of both Rogersville City School and the Hawkins County School system.

According to the school’s website, Music Teacher Beth Jarnigan has been working with the students since early January to prepare for the production.

The school is holding three shows. The first two will be at 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6. The last show will be a matinee at 3:30 p.m. on May 7.

Tickets are $8 and the school said all seats are reserved seating. They go on sale Monday, April 17.

Click here to book your seat.