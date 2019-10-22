Elementary school students enjoy Celebration of Chemistry event at Eastman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students had a hair-raising time at a Celebration of Chemistry at the Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport Tuesday.

The fun was all part of National Chemistry Week.







Teachers brought students in for a look at how science can be not only important but a lot of fun as well.

“They’re thrilled! You know anytime you get to do something outside of the classroom they’re always excited, but seeing them afterwards is just total amazement. They don’t want to leave,” said Highland Elementary School teacher Erin Moore. “‘Can we stay here all day? Is it really time to end?’ So, yes it’s complete excitement afterwards.”

Students from more than 25 elementary schools from all around the region took part in the event.