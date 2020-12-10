Elementary school principal dresses up as ‘Elf on a Shelf’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local educator went the extra mile to brighten his students’ day.

John Wright, the principal at West Side Elementary School in Elizabethton, dressed up as “Elf on a Shelf” and greeted students as they arrived at school Thursday morning.

Throughout the day, Wright visited classrooms and even sang Christmas songs in the lunchroom for students.

Wright said he wanted to bring smiles to students’ faces. Other faculty members told News Channel 11 he brought joy to them as well.