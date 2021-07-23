Electricity issue at Haven of Mercy dismissed at Board of Dwelling and Standards meeting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A power issue between the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter and the city of Johnson City has been put to rest after a meeting of the Board of Dwelling and Standards Review on Thursday.

Johnson City spokesperson Ann Marie French told News Channel 11 in a statement that the board discussed two items related to the Haven of Mercy at the meeting.

The first item was to address the ongoing case with the shelter requiring certain permits be pulled ahead of the meeting. French said that case was continued until the August BDSR meeting since the Haven of Mercy met the required milestone.

French said the case of power at the shelter was dismissed following a recommendation from city staff due to an inspection of the annex building at the shelter. The inspection determined that no one was currently residing in the annex, meaning no minimum housing violation occurred.

“All power in the annex has been physically severed from the rest of the facility to allow repairs to be made,” French stated.

A lawyer for the shelter previously told News Channel 11 that the city had ordered power cut off at the shelter without providing any notice to the owner, residents or legal counsel. BrightRidge crews at the shelter on July 16 did not cut off electricity after they were unable to provide documentation ordering the severing of electricity.

On July 20, city officials said shelter director Grant Rockley was cooperating with the city to resolve the issue.

The Haven of Mercy has been engaged in the permitting process with the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review after it was declared uninhabitable by humans in early 2021.