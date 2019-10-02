Electric car charging station now available in downtown Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee’s oldest town has taken a step toward a future of going green just in time for this weekend’s International Storytelling Festival.

BrightRidge and Washington County unveiled a new electric car charging station in downtown Jonesborough.

The charging station is located in the post office parking lot next to the visitor center.

The station is available at a rate of $2 for the first hour, and $1 per hour after that.

BrightRidge has also partnered with Jonesborough to provide free wi-fi service in downtown Jonesborough.