Elizabethton High coach Shawn Witten selected as 2019 Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cyclones have another reason to celebrate after their state championship victory!

Head coach Shawn Witten has been named the 2019 Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year thanks to the Cyclones’ perfect season and championship.

The Titans report that Coach Witten is 121-41 in his 13 seasons at Elizabethton.

Coach Witten will receive a $2,000 grant from the Titans Foundation for his football program. He’ll also receive an all-expense-paid trip to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

“Shawn Witten is a great coach who we are proud to recognize,” said Josh Corey, Tennessee Titans Football Outreach Manager. “In his 13 seasons at Elizabethton, he has created a strong program that embodies many of the qualities that we celebrate at the Tennessee Titans. The success that he and his team have had this season, culminating in a State Championship title, speak to the hard work and dedication that they devote to their craft. We look forward to the continued success of Coach Witten and the Cyclones.”

Coach Witten also has the chance to be further recognized as the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year, which is announced in January.

The NFL Coach of the year receives $10,000 and the winner’s team is given $15,000.

The Cyclones defeated Springfield 30-6 in the 4A Blue Cross Bowl.