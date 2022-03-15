JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new eatery opened at The Mall at Johnson City Tuesday morning, ready to serve up breakfast and brunch.

Eggs Up Grill opened its doors at 6 a.m., and the 2,750 square foot restaurant seats 106 diners inside, with room for 20 more on the outdoor patio. Customers can enjoy menu items such as strawberry cheesecake pancakes, smokehouse mac & cheese, omelets, specialty mimosas and more.

“It is great to see the breakfast segment continue to thrive, and we are excited to introduce the first Eggs Up Grill in Tennessee to the Johnson City community,” said franchise owner and local Ken Bates. “We know this will be a popular gathering place for friends and family to enjoy breakfast classics. The brand’s breakfast and lunch concept, support in the community, as well as its hours of operation are all appealing factors for the business.”

Photo: Eggs Up Grill

Thirty-four job openings followed as the eatery announced its launch, and Eggs Up Grill continues to fill some of these positions. Those interested can apply at eggsupgrill.com or stop by the restaurant at 2011 N. Roan St.

The Johnson City location marks the restaurant’s first opening in Tennessee. Eggs Up Grill houses many locations across multiple states, including Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia. According to a release, Eggs Up ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 two years in a row.

It will stay open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, stay updated on Facebook or Instagram.