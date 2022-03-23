ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, one Elizabethton church is handing out its first batch of free four-foot wooden crosses for people to place in their yards.

The effort comes in response to calls from the Freedom From Religion Foundation to remove the decades-old crosses sitting on top of Lynn Mountain.

The crosses will be handed out from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The congregation said they’re just trying to stand up for what they believe in.

“One of my dreams was to have a garage and to have a shop because I’ve always loved woodworking, but like I told my wife last night, I didn’t dream one of the first projects was going to be mass-producing crosses,” pastor at Hunter Memorial Baptist Church Doug Hartley said.

Happening at 6:30: The congregation of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be giving out crosses in support of the three on Lynn Mountain that one organization is calling to remove. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/5IaDLwFFWc — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) March 23, 2022

Hartley and his congregation have been hard at work in his shop. Hartley said he just knew they had to do something when he heard about the call for removal.

“He wants to pray for stuff for sure, but he wants to say ok let’s let’s actually put some work behind it,” Youth Pastor at Hunter Memorial Baptist Church Drew Broom said.

Hundreds of crosses have been constructed so far, and other church congregations plan to join the efforts too.

“He showed me some of those designs,” Pastor Mark Fowler from the Pleasant Beach Baptist Church said. “We’ve talked a little about it, and hopefully, in the next few days, we can continue to get some more people involved in it.”

Hartley said they’re still looking for more people to help construct the crosses because they’ve already had about 350 people ask for them.

“Man, what a great community you know that we get to stand up for what we believe in,” Hartley said.

Church members said even if the three crosses get taken down, they know their efforts won’t be in vain.

“This is something Doug said, but if it takes three crosses to come down for a whole community to put hundreds more up, but not only in their yard but in their heart and are more focused on them, I think that’s the main thing,” Broom said.