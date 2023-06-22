GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Local educators gathered at Greeneville High School for a Day of Learning event through the STEM.LD Summer Institute. Funded by an $8.8 million federal research grant, the Niswonger Foundations STEM.LD project is geared towards increasing student success and future outcomes.

Several sessions were held throughout the day, during which educators were taught new ways to create STEM activities for students to engage in. Dr. Vickie Kirk, Project Director of the STEM.LD project said it’s a good way to inspire new ways of learning.

“We want to disseminate information to the region and help expose teachers to new ideas for learning in science and math, such as BioBuilder, Purdue Engineering or Stream Works Robotics,” said Kirk. “We have a lot of sessions here that are taught by our partners but also some sessions taught by teachers who are doing really innovative things in their classroom.”

The STEM.LD project is meant to inspire teachers and students to see beyond the opportunities right in front of them.

“It will help them dream a little bit and connect to things that are really what they want to do with their lives,” said Kirk. “That will be beneficial for the community and also for them as individuals.”

Cindy Propst, a biology teacher at Greeneville High School said the STEM.LD project is an important tool for student success.

“Being able to educate and bring in these new cutting edge technologies, information and opportunities for our students is going to really make them more competitive when they start to look at schools that they’re going to go to, as well as different jobs,” said Propst.

Propst said it’s not just about finding new ways to engage students but also about providing resources for educators to use.

“The presenters here are experts in these fields,” said Propst. “And so I’m leaving today with not only tools, I’m leaving with expertise and contacts to be able to network with.”