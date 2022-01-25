Educator of the Week: Summer Eaton, Haynesfield Elementary School

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Summer Eaton has stayed teaching in Bristol City Schools classrooms for two decades.

The Sullivan East and King University graduate, who currently teaches first grade at Haynesfield Elementary School, has also taught at Central and Fairmont Elementary.

She said her main piece of advice is to gain students’ hearts, and the rest will follow.

“I love to teach because for me, teaching is all about relationships,” Eaton said. “Each student will have a turn to talk about their day — if they are happy or sad or how they are feeling, and I hope that they learn to trust me, then everything else falls into place.”

Eaton says circle time gives her 17 students the opportunity to learn more about themselves and grow.

“I can see more in the classroom when they are working together that they really care about each other, and they want their friends to succeed,” she said.

The support in Eaton’s classroom has not gone unnoticed.

“She just really does love on those kiddos,” said Haynesfield Elementary Principal Tanika Hardin. “She works through the curriculum to give them the best academic experience she can.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Summer Eaton.

