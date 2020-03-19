Economy will recover from COVID-19 impact, according to Kingsport financial adviser

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- You’re not alone if the coronavirus pandemic is placing you in uncertain financial territory. But the economic challenges related to COVID-19 shouldn’t last forever, according to one financial adviser.

“It’s a matter of time before we come out of it. Not ‘if’ we come out of it,” said John Atkins of Integrity Capital Management in Kingsport.

Atkins said if you’re unemployed due to COVID-19-related layoffs, and can’t pay your rent or bills, you should call the companies you owe money to.

“Be proactive and reach out to them. Most organizations understand that we’re in a very unique situation,” he said. “I think you’re going to find on the other end of the phone line, people willing to work with you.”

New figures released by the US Department of Labor on Thursday morning say 281,000 unemployment insurance claims were reported in the week ending March 14th. This is up by 70,000 from the previous week. The release says the increase is “clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus.”

Atkins said he’s still giving the same savings advice he was before the pandemic. If possible, have an emergency fund set aside with two to six months of living expenses.

“If that’s not your story, and it’s not everyone’s, now is the time to kind of hunker down, decide what things are absolutely necessary,” he said.

If you’re investor, Atkins recommends staying out of the markets right now unless you’re a long-term investor. He is fully confident the economy will recover.

“Historically, we always come out of it,” he said. “If you don’t need to spend that dollar tomorrow, and you’re an investor with it, hang on.”