Economist weighs in on stimulus package details

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Increased unemployment benefits and a $367 billion package designed to help small businesses survive may be among the most beneficial segments of the $2 trillion Senate stimulus package, a local economist said Wednesday.

David Campbell is an associate professor of economics at Milligan College. With the caveat that much could still change, Campbell reviewed the basics of the package in the interview posted above.

In addition to discussing what monetary stimulus has done and could do, Campbell discussed other elements of the massive bill, including support for corporations, support for gig workers and other self-employed folk, and more.

“We need stimulus right now, we need to get by, but we also need to get things going again as soon as possible,” Campbell said.

If you’re curious about what’s in the bill and want to hear a local specialist’s perspective, check out the interview.