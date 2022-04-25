JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Employers pulling out all the stops in the tightest labor market in years can expect a continued struggle to fill positions, a local economist told News Channel 11 Monday.

Generous pandemic-related benefits have been gone for months and the economy has added lots of jobs, but the region’s labor force has failed to keep pace. Milligan University’s David Campbell said economists haven’t unraveled nearly all the changes that COVID-19 brought to people’s view of work and family, but they’re convinced those changes were significant.

Campbell said the pandemic seems to have revealed “sociocultural changes” in the way many people want to live.

Northeast Tennessee has 4,000 more people working than it did two years ago, but its labor force has grown by just more than 1,000. (WJHL Photo)

“More people are choosing to stay home, choosing to spend time with their kids, differences in family structure,” Campbell said.

“I think a lot of people are trying to figure out how to live following the pandemic and so that’s impacting their economic choices.”

He said wage increases, no matter how significant, aren’t likely to have much impact in increasing labor participation rates. Those had fallen some in Tennessee from a peak in May 2019 of 62.1% statewide in Tennessee.

By February 2020 the rate was 61.4%. It bottomed out at 59.0% in April 2020 and has only climbed back to 60.6% since then.

Those differences may seem slight, but the Johnson City metro area’s labor force is 94,299. A return to its level of two years ago would add 750 workers, while a return to 2019 levels would boost the available labor pool by more than 1,400.

Going into the pandemic, in March 2020 the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee had a 4.3% unemployment rate. A year earlier, when labor participation was higher, that rate was 3.8%. Now it’s a record-low 3.0%.

The region has 4,011 more jobs today than it had in March 2020, but only 1,117 more people in the workforce. Strip out Washington County, where there are 1,742 more workers than there were two years ago, and the labor force is smaller by 625 people even though there are 1,599 more people working.

And the Kingsport-Bristol metro? It’s got 1,572 fewer workers than it had two years ago, and 142 more jobs than it did. Compared to three years ago, that MSA has lost 3,870 workers and 2,705 jobs. Johnson City’s MSA is up about 500 in the labor force and has almost 1,300 more people working than in March 2019.

The Kingsport-Bristol metro area’s labor force has yet to return to levels it enjoyed just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset.

Even as businesses have shouted their needs from billboards and raised their wages — most significantly in the lower-skilled, lower-paid sectors — their difficulty finding workers has persisted.

“It’s clearly not low wages that are keeping them out of the market because all the wages are rising substantially and these people are having to deal with the inflation like the rest of us,” Campbell said. “They’re staying home for reasons that are more significant to them than the economic gain they can have in the result of the wage increases recently.”

Campbell said the current economic and labor situation frustrates employers and economists alike. He said most recent economic cycles have been driven by demand.

“If you can just generate the demand we can hire people and get moving and so clearly that’s not the case this time around.”

The challenges are impacting companies large and small, but Campbell fears small businesses stand the most to lose as the trend continues, which he believes it will.

“As an employer on the one hand you’re looking at I’ve got to keep my customers happy, they’re already upset at inflation, I’ve already got price increases in my other resources,” Campbell said.

“Increases in labor – one if you can find people but two you’re going to have to pay them more – that’s going to pressure employers’ bottom lines. Probably small businesses are going to be the ones that have the most challenge dealing with that so really that’s the last thing we want to see right now is more pressure on small businesses.”

Mitch Miller, CEO of the Northeast Regional Economic Partnership, said he continues hearing about area employers’ difficulties finding workers.

“I think you can ask any retail establishment, manufacturing, even office job right now,” Miller said. “Doing things the same way and expecting different results just is probably not going to be a reality. I think there’s been some improvements, but to a level where they need to be, no.”

He said the best option employers have is trying to better understand what motivates people to want to come to work at a particular employer and then stay there.

“There’s like four or five things that are ultimately affecting workforce across the nation,” Miller said. “It’s going to take an innovative approach to really meet people where they’re at, help them see a path with them in it of how they’re going to grow, because they’re thinking about ‘where do I want to invest my time, who do I want to work with?”

Campbell said he doesn’t know when it will get easier for employers to attract employees by using the traditional approach. He’s pretty sure it won’t be while economic demand remains high.

“Based on the nature of the effect, and we’re not even exactly sure what it is, but whatever it is is not something that’s easily or quickly resolved,” he said.

“It’s something that’s happening at the sociocultural level and so I don’t see there being any real quick resolution to that in current conditions. It will probably take another drastic economic cycle to really change the dynamics of the choices people are making right now.”