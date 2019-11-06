Economic impact study next step in ‘Surf Betsy’ project

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- A plan to turn Carter County into a premier rafting, kayaking, and fishing destination continues to move forward.

In September, the Elizabethton City Council created a task force to study the project that would be located along the Watauga or Doe rivers.

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director, Mike Mains, said the next step is to conduct a study of the economic impact of the project.

Mains said they hope to complete the study within the next six months, before taking it to the city council for their consideration.