Economic development marketing initiative launches in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A new initiative hopes to bring jobs and economic development to Southwest Virginia.

The Southwest Virginia Regional Marketing Initiative, also known as InvestSWVA, officially launched Thursday afternoon at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The new initiative is a public-private partnership focused on marketing the region to attract jobs of the future.

An important component of InvestSWVA will be a partnership with the Northern Virginia Technology Council.

“Today we announced a partnership with the Northern Virginia Technology Council, which we believe will open job opportunities for Southwest Virginia, partnering with Northern Virginia companies that want to grow in this region,” said Will Payne, project lead for InvestSWVA.

InvestSWVA will work in tandem with Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), GO Virginia Region One Council, Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance (VIAA), the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC), and the local economic development offices in the region.