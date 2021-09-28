EBM-Papst breaks ground on new facility in Telford

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – German-based manufacturing company, EBM-Papst, is that much closer to making Northeast Tennessee its second American home.

EBM-Papst officials and employees, along with local members of the economic development and business community, broke ground at the site of the company’s future facility in the Washington County Industrial Park. The company has been operating out of a temporary space in Johnson City for the past two years, but now it’s time for an upgrade.

“When we come into a community, we’re there for a long time,” EBM-Papst North American President & CEO Mark Shiring said. “We’re 40 years in the U.S. now, and all 40 of those we’ve been in Farmington, Connecticut. We’re staying there, but this is now going to be our second home and we’re staying here.”

Mitch Miller, CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, believes the permanent addition of this company to the area will benefit all parties involved.

“I think when you look at recruiting anyone in, you want it to be a fit for them, but you really want them to be a fit in the community,” Miller said. “Come in and just feel like this is home and really help us when we talk about the future of Washington County and the region as a whole.”

“Having a company like this that really wants to become — play an important role here in the community is amazing,” he added.

EBM-Papst’s temporary facility currently employs about 75 people, but Shiring says the new facility will mean 120 total jobs upon its completion. After a few years, that job total could increase to as high as 180.

The construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed sometime in the summer of 2022.