Eastside High School to have increased police presence due to social media threat

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – There will be an increased police presence at Eastside High School on Thursday due to a social media threat, according to a social media post by the Coeburn Police Department.

The post states that there is a picturing circulating social media that made a threat to Eastside High School.

According to the post, the Coeburn Police Department and Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the post in hopes of finding the source of the threat and the location it was intended for.

The post also states that the department has been in contact with other areas which have schools named “Eastside.”