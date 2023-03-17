KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company welcomed Normandy, France President Herve Morin to see the construction of Eastman’s first methanolysis plant.

Morin and Eastman Executive Vice President Brad Lich made remarks to the public about the importance of these investments and how they’re looking forward to the future of molecular recycling.

“I am very pleased to have the privilege of visiting Eastman’s site in Kingsport,” Morin said. “Therefore, we look forward to talking about the industry that conceives itself and is developing itself to meet all the challenges of a sustainable economy in the future.”

Lich spoke about the company’s investment and how it will help with the issue of plastic waste across the globe.

“The investments we’re making in Kingsport and Normandy will help drive a more circular

economy where plastic waste can be infinitely recycled and used again and again to

produce specialty materials,” Lich said.

Lich also said the company’s second methanolysis facility is expected to be complete in 2026.

The company says molecular recycling will take the place of chemical recycling due to providing a better carbon footprint and an infinite life span for waste materials. Eastman is on track to build a similar recycling plant in Normandy.

This project is stated to be one of the largest foreign investments in France in the last 30 years,