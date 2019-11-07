Eastman VP and Tenn. site leader to retire in 2020, successor named

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company Vice President and Tennessee Site Leader Cari Parker will retire in 2020 and her successor will take the role at the beginning of April.

According to a release from Eastman, Parker’s successor will be Mark Bogle, the current vice president and site leader of Eastman’s Texas Operations.

Parker began working for Eastman in 1985 as a student.

She and her husband, who also retired from Eastman, plan to remain in the Tri-Cities area, according to the release.

Bogle will transition into the Tennessee site leader role in the coming months and will relocate to the area from Texas before taking over as site leader in April.