KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company’s Kingsport veterans group, EVETS, is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation.

For Memorial Day, EVETS members researched and identified more than 50 former Eastman employees who were Killed in Action (KIA) or Missing in Action (MIA).

The group placed flags and signs bearing the names of former employees identified as either KIA or MIA along Wilcox Driver near Eastman’s corporate campus.

The company says the signs will remain there through June 3.

According to Eastman, EVETS members and volunteers will also be helping Boy Scouts place American flags at the headstones of those laid to rest at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery this Saturday.