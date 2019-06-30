Eastman transferring hazardous materials Saturday caused road closure

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company tells News Channel 11 non-routine operations in one of their manufacturing areas planned for Saturday includes a transfer of hazardous materials, causing a section of road to be closed nearby.

We reached out to Eastman after News Channel 11 viewers reached out wondering why traffic is being diverted near the chemical company.

A spokesperson tells us Eastman requested the City of Kingsport to close a section of road at the intersections of John B. Dennis and Lincoln Streets in an abundance of caution while they transfer the materials.

The road was closed at 8 p.m. The transfer lasted a few hours and the road has since reopened.

