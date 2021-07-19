Eastman to use plastic bottles recycled at Fun Fest’s The Taste

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Plastic bottles recycled during Fun Fest’s The Taste this year will be used by Eastman to make new products.

Eastman has partnered with Fun Fest, the City of Kingsport, and Keep Kingsport Beautiful to collect single-use plastic soda, water, and juice bottles by placing clearly marked recycling bins around Memorial Park and the concert grounds at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

The company will use molecular recycling technology to make new products from the discarded plastic.

In January, Eastman announced plans to build a plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility in Kingsport, which will use methanolysis to convert polyester waste into usable and durable products rather than allowing them to end up in a landfill.

The company will use what it learns from its Fun Fest recycling project to grow collection programs in the Tri-Cities.

The Taste begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Memorial Park.