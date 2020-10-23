Eastman to test in-plant alert system Tuesday & Wednesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you hear alert systems and see blue lights at Eastman next week, don’t worry.

According to a release from Eastman, the Kingsport site will be conducting a series of tests of its alert systems on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 27-28.

The tests include ensuring that the hazardous vapor alerting system and emergency preparedness systems are correctly operating.

Testing at the site will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 3 p.m. on both days.

The release says the blue light alert and alarm systems will be activated. The company wants to assure site neighbors that these are just tests.