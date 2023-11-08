KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company will conduct an annual test of its hazardous vapor release alerting system and participate in a simulated rail emergency drill with first responders next week.

The company announced Wednesday that it will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tests will involve the activation of the company’s blue light alert and alarm systems.

On Wednesday, Eastman and local emergency officials will also participate in an “accountability drill” simulating a rail emergency along Lincoln Street near Edgewood Street, across from the plant. The drill will take place from 1–3 p.m. and will include the Kingsport police and fire departments and the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency.

Residents and motorists in the area may notice the alarm system tests and the simulated emergency.