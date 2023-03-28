KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman announced it will host a concert, free to the public, on April 5.

‘EVETS’, the Eastman Resource Group for veterans, is welcoming a group from Navy Band Northeast named Rhode Island Sound. A release from Eastman said Rhode Island Sound performs music that ranges from classic rock to top 40 hits, making their show a fun event for all ages.

Navy Band Northeast was created in 1974, the release said. The organization is based at Naval Station Newport and is one of 11 U.S. Navy bands worldwide that provide musical support for military ceremonies, retention programs, recruiting and community relations.

Admission to the public is free and no ticket or reservation is required, according to the release.

The Navy Band, Rhode Island Sound, plays at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium (400 S. Wilcox Drive) on April 5 at 7 p.m.