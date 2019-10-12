Eastman to hold tests of alert systems next week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman confirms they will be conducting safety tests next week of their alerting systems.

A spokesperson from Eastman issued the following statement to News Channel 11.

“As part of Eastman’s ongoing commitment to the safety of our employees and operations, the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15-16. Eastman will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating properly. Testing will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. on both days. The annual test will include the activation of Eastman’s blue light alert and alarm systems, which may be noticed by site neighbors.”

