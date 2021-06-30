Eastman to encourage employee vaccinations with weekly drawings for $2,500

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting next month, Eastman will launch a new cash-incentive program to thank employees who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and to encourage vaccine participation.

Beginning the week of July 12, vaccinated Eastman employees in the United States will be able to enter a weekly drawing to win $2,500.

“We will randomly generate six names each week from those in the U.S. who have voluntarily submitted their vaccination status in our system,” according to a company spokesperson.

The company said it’s a way “to demonstrate its appreciation for those who have already been fully vaccinated and reward those who decide to keep themselves and their team members safe through vaccination.”

The company spokesperson said Eastman employees have been notified so employees can have time to voluntarily submit their vaccination status.

Eastman said the program will run for at least six weeks.

Proof of vaccination isn’t required to enter the drawing, but winning employees will have to prove their vaccination status to get the money.

“If an eligible employee is randomly selected for the incentive of $2,500, then yes, they would need to show proof of vaccination,” the spokesman said.

The vaccination incentive comes as the Kingsport-based chemical company which employs about 14,500 people around the world tries to increase vaccine participation among employees.

“We are proud that many areas where we operate within the U.S. have received the vaccine at very high rates, but we are still working to drive participation to keep our team members, their families and our communities healthy and safe,” the company said. “It’s up to all of us to do all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially with the Delta variant beginning to spread in the U.S. and vaccines are a safe and proven way to slow and stop the spread.”

Eastman did not specify how many of its employees have voluntarily received the COVID-19 vaccine so far.