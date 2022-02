ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - Newly-installed Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin paid Southwest Virginia a visit Monday afternoon to discuss the low vaccination rate across the Commonwealth and especially in Southwest Virginia.

While in town, he also touched on a recent mandate approved by the supreme court. While the land's highest court blocked OHSA's ruling on vaccine requirements for establishments with 100 or more employees, that wasn't the case for the ruling on the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) initiative to vaccinate healthcare workers.