‘There was a communications gap:’ State senator weighs in on Eastman public notification

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee state senator said the information provided by the City of Kingsport and Eastman Chemical Company was not reaching the public as quickly as it needed to be.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (Kingsport-R) said he was in Nashville when a steam line at the Kingsport Eastman plant failed. He said his phone blew up with calls and texts from his constituents.

“Clearly, there was a communications gap,” Lundberg said. “I don’t know from whence that came, but the flow of information was not as quickly as any of us wanted.”

News Channel 11 spoke to Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt about the city’s communications with Eastman on Monday.

An Eastman release said the steam pipe failed around 7:30 a.m. McCartt said the city first received word from Eastman about the incident around 8 a.m. and sent Kingsport Fire Department trucks to the scene.

After the pipe failure, residents were desperate for information after the blast shook nearby homes and debris rained down from above.

Newly-released 911 calls revealed people asking whether it was safe to travel or take their children to school, but it wasn’t until 8:52 a.m. that the first public communication came from Eastman. That was almost an hour and a half after the failure.

McCartt said the city decided to not use its automated emergency alerts system, which can send public safety notifications to Kingsport residents via phone.

He said the city decides whether or not to send those alerts based on the situation, and since the incident took place on Eastman property, the chemical company was the sole source of information.

“We never initiated the call because there was not enough data coming in to justify that call,” McCartt said.

During a Monday afternoon press briefing, Eastman officials said they never requested a call because there was “not concern for the community.”

A second statement from Eastman came at 10:05 a.m. and said small debris may have fallen in the immediate community.

“If there is a need that has arisen that we should make communication available to the public, we have to rely on them for that information,” McCartt said. “The information that we had leading up really until Monday night, as I mentioned earlier was that it was contained within the perimeter of the plant.”

After testing the debris and finding asbestos, Eastman sent its final communication of Monday, notifying people not to touch debris and let hazmat crews clean it up.

McCartt said the city would have issued an alert if it had known earlier of the asbestos threat.

“Both the city as well as Eastman, had they known sooner that there was fallout leaving the plant and that that fallout could in fact be harmful, yes, that information would have gone out,” McCartt said.

McCartt said the city is looking at its communication protocols, but did not specify an area of concern.

“I know both the city and Eastman will step back at some point and evaluate,” McCartt said. “We are already evaluating internally and having conversations as I’m sure they are as well, how to get information out to the public in the best way.”

McCartt said he is satisfied with Eastman’s cleanup efforts. On Thursday, the company said they’ve been to 500 properties.