JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company owes a state environmental agency more details on six recent material spills into the Holston River, including three following a Jan. 31 steam line failure.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is also requiring Eastman representatives to attend an April 7 meeting “to address the releases.” The requests are outlined in a “Notice of Violation and Request for Compliance Review Meeting.”

A March TDEC letter to Eastman also suggests the possibility of fines or other action on the spills from its compliance unit and says each of them violated Eastman’s water permits.

Eastman submitted written reports to TDEC on each spill, the first of which occurred Jan. 6 and the latest of which was Feb. 14. TDEC, though, said it plans to provide available information about the discharges to its compliance and enforcement unit and asked Eastman to elaborate on those reports with additional summaries by March 31.

Those letters, TDEC wrote, should include information “summarizing the incidents, their causes, and initial corrective actions and detailing any additional actions taken since the discharges occurred in order to prevent recurrence.”

Those additional actions comprise what TDEC would consider a “corrective action plan.”

The listed discharges include:

A Jan. 6 spill of acetic acid to the environment that Eastman reported occurred due to piping failure on a discharge pump.

A Jan. 27 spill of heat transfer oil to the South Fork Holston River, reportedly due to corrosion under a pipe’s insulation that caused the pipe to fail.

Jan. 31 spills caused by the steam line failure — wastewater entering a sluice and the river after deluge systems overwhelmed a lift station, a bypass of material into the river after power loss to a pump, and an overflow of liquid containing 40 pounds of hydraulic oil after chill water units were unable to shut off.

A Feb. 14 discharge of 3,589 pounds of ethylene glycol into the river, reportedly caused by “maintenance cleaning activity inadvertently losing containment.” According to Eastman’s report to TDEC, the discharge lasted eight hours.

The letter sets a “compliance review meeting” for 10 a.m. April 7.

Eastman also reported several unapproved air emissions following the steam line failure, which remains under investigation.