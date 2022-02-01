Residents watch as crews remove debris after Eastman incident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Teams of people wearing protective gear were out in one Kingsport neighborhood Tuesday to clean up debris from the steam line failure that happened early Monday morning at Eastman Chemical Company.

According to the company, debris mainly fell within a two-block area north of the plant and Lincoln Street, including Kenwood Road and Oakwood Drive.

Eastman announced late Monday that the debris may contain asbestos and advised residents not to clean it up themselves. Instead, they were encouraged to call Eastman, who sent licensed contractors to do the cleanup.

“I’m just happy they’re doing it,” resident Jelphine Dockery said.

Eastman representatives knocked on doors throughout the neighborhood on Tuesday.

“We are here to talk to the community, we’re here to listen, we’re here to do cleanup with our response team with Partner Industrial,” said Brad Lifford, an Eastman corporate communications representative.

Some neighbors said the cleanup effort was better late than never.

“I believe after it happened that somebody should’ve been out here telling us about it — to turn our heat pumps off, stay inside — they should have been communicating with us a little bit better,” Dockery said.

Joyce Harris, another resident, expressed a similar sentiment.

“I did let them know I think they need to communicate with the neighbors better when something like that happens,” Harris said.

Eastman says residents who had debris land on their property should call the company’s care line at 423-229-CARE and provide their name, address, phone number, and description of the impact to personal property.