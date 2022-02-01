KCS says some Eastman debris was found on cars at Johnson Elementary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The steam pipe incident at Eastman Chemical Company on Monday covered the Green Acres neighborhood in potentially harmful debris. A nearby elementary school also experienced some of the debris falling from the pipe failure.

Eastman officials announced on Monday night that some of the material damaged may contain asbestos.

Andrew Johnson Elementary School saw “some evidence” of the debris, according to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True.

“A little bit of evidence on cars in the parking lot,” True said. “We went out and did an inspection. Our maintenance department, administrators from the school and the district just to be able to get an eye on what was there, what kinds of approach or response we would need to have.”

Eastman said that no debris was found at the school or its playground during an inspection on Monday night.

True said Johnson Elementary held recess indoors Tuesday to avoid contact with any undetected materials.

“We did go ahead and make the decision to have kids have recess inside today just as we were continuing to investigate that just out of an abundance of caution,” True said.

True said the district has been in contact with Eastman to determine further action.

“We’ll be working with them as we move forward on the best way to address if we need to any particular issues that are there,” True said.

Students were not in the building at the time of the incident.

Parents at Johnson Elementary were notified about the incident, but no district-wide communication was sent, True said.