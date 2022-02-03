‘Is it safe?’: 9-1-1 calls surrounding Eastman steam line failure paint frightening picture

KINGSPORT. Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Monday morning, Kingsport residents living near Eastman Chemical awoke to a plume of steam and a loud boom.

“I live right across the street from Eastman, and there’s been an explosion,” one caller told Kingsport 9-1-1.

News Channel 11 obtained dozens of 9-1-1 calls made in regards to what Eastman has classified as a “high-pressure steam line failure” earlier this week.

“I’m on Lamont [Street] and there’s huge plumes of, like, smoke or whatever coming up,” one caller said.

“I live on Sevier Street, and you can hear it and it’s in the sky,” another caller explained.

The event was so forceful, it was felt by those for miles around.

“We live almost a mile away,” a caller said, “and it shook the house.”

Calls continued to flood Central Dispatch and the Kingsport 9-1-1 lines after the incident at 7:30 a.m.

“All of our 9-1-1 lines are blowing up,” one Kingsport dispatcher said.

Many of those dispatchers informed callers that they were just as unsure of the incident as them.

“We don’t know – we know exactly what you know,” another dispatcher said.

For many of those living in nearby neighborhoods, the early-morning hours were filled with uncertainty.

“Do we need to evacuate?” one caller asked calmly. “I don’t – we just moved here, we don’t know what kind of plant that is.”

“I was wondering if it was safe to travel? Like if there’s anything in the air?” another caller asked.

“Is it safe for my kids to go to school because they literally go to school right next to it?” a mother questioned.

Others feared for the safety of loved ones working at the plant.

“Was anybody hurt at Eastman?” one caller asked. “I called my daughter, and I can’t get her to answer her phone – I called her a whole lot of times.”

In almost all the calls obtained by News Channel 11, the dispatchers’ responses remained the same.

“If you just stay in your home and keep your doors and windows shut – that’s all we know at this point,” dispatchers advised.

News Channel 11 also learned that Eastman’s initial call to Central Dispatch, asking crews to standby for a potential fire, was received at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews arrived on the scene at 7:42 a.m., according to the city’s records.

Audio from that call is unable to be shared, as the City of Kingsport informed News Channel 11 that the file containing that audio had been corrupted.