Eastman: Roughly 500 properties cleaned so far, rain not a concern

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company has released new information regarding the steam line failure that occurred on Monday.

The steam line failure caused debris, some of which contained asbestos, to fly into nearby neighborhoods.

Eastman says that crews have visited around 500 properties since Tuesday, 300 of which were visited on Thursday.

When News Channel 11 asked if rain was going to be a concern, Eastman officials said the rain would have no negative impact on the clean-up and would not cause any additional health hazards.

“We are still searching for debris, but it’s important to know that some of the smaller debris – the rain could actually disperse in the soil. Asbestos is actually naturally occurring – at low levels – and at low levels of concentration, that is not a concern for human health,” said Brad Lifford, a member of Eastman’s corporate communications team.

“We’re setting up air quality monitors throughout the neighborhood, just to take air samples. The data we have received so far show no levels of exposure – no areas of concern there,” Lifford added.

Lifford stated that Eastman will continue to closely monitor the situation saying, “We will be here as long as it takes to make it right because we understand concern. These folks here are our neighbors, and we want to listen to them and do what it takes to make it right and to make sure that we have their trust.”