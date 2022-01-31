Eastman hotline promises free wash for cars coated in debris

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a steam line failure injured five people on-site at Eastman Chemical Company’s Kingsport location, company representatives are offering free wash coupons for those who found debris coating their car Monday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, community members who dial the Eastman Community Care Line at 423-229-CARE will be able to hear a briefing from Eastman representatives as they explain the events of the morning of Jan. 31.

Internal investigations as to the causes of the incident are underway, so details regarding events on-site are scarce. The line, however, does confirm that five people on Eastman property were injured in the event, all of whom were treated by either Eastman Medical or Holston Valley Hospital. The line states that all employees were accounted for.

A statement from Ballad Health revealed that two of those five were treated at Holston Valley Medical Center, with one being an Eastman employee and the other being an employee for one of Eastman’s contractor companies. Those injuries were described as “minor” by both Ballad and Eastman.

The failure’s location within the Northeast side of the manufacturing site caused power outages throughout the facility, the line states. As crews work to restore power, the line states that residents nearby can expect audible steam releases throughout the restart process.

“Community members in the immediate vicinity of the site,” the line stated at noon. “May see small pieces of debris that can occur with utility line disruptions.”

For those next to the line failure who found black, yellow and unidentified substances on their homes, cars and lawns, a special accommodation has been offered.

Below are images taken by News Channel 11 staff and local residents in the Green Acres community, approximately 800-1000 feet from the Northeast edge of Eastman buildings in the area:

For those affected, free carwash vouchers have been offered to Ultimate Shine Car Wash locations in Kingsport. The vouchers were made available after 2 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Employee Center on Wilcox Drive.

In a media briefing, Eastman representatives stated that samples of material released have been taken and that both Eastman chemists and independent analysts will determine the exact nature of the debris.