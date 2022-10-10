KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools.

Under the program, which is in its second year, Eastman provides students with work assignments that allow them to gain skills and experience. Students work in three areas: fire equipment inspection and testing, metal shop fabrication, and production packaging.

Students work four-hour shifts each weekday during the school semester and earn $15 an hour. According to Eastman, in addition to experience, students also receive coaching and feedback from front-line managers.

The company says there are 10 students currently enrolled in the program. Eastman is now seeking candidates for the 2023 spring and fall semesters.

Students who are interested in the program are encouraged to speak with their school counselor for more information on the program and how to apply.

While the program is currently only available to Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge students, Eastman says it is looking to expand to other high schools in the near future.